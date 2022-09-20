The 26 Best Bags From London Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

Following the passing of its country's monarch, London Fashion Week carried on with extraordinary creativity, which could especially be seen in the handbags streaking down runways.

As much as a handbag can be functional, it can also be purely aesthetic. The best bags for Spring 2023 from London are a mix of both. Some, like the bright-red and ruffled shoulder bag from Molly Goddard, are a brilliant mix of exciting colors and textures, the kind of tote that makes a statement while still being able to carry all your things. On the other hand, there's Simone Rocha's pearl bag: While it probably can't fit the latest iPhone in it, it's crafted in a fun silhouette to dangle from your hand.

Designers also found delight in experimentation: eggs carried in baskets alongside a catwalk from S. S. Daley; dolphins painted onto the side of an aquamarine shoulder bag from JW Anderson; a construction reminiscent of Tetris from Eudon Choi. Clearly, handbags will be fun and crafty next spring

Discover the 26 best handbags from London Fashion Week Spring 2023 by clicking through the gallery below.

