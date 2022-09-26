The 29 Best Spring 2023 Bags From Milan Fashion Week

A bag from GCDS Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

As Milan Fashion Week comes to a close, we're reflecting on the exciting new accessories we spotted on the Spring 2023 runways. And while shoes have had their moment in the spotlight, the true winning accessory of the Italian debut was the handbag.

From the rebirth of the oversized shoulder bag to cloud-like clutches, there's a spring bag for every aesthetic among the Milan collections. After years of micro bags, designers seem to be gravitating toward more functional full or even oversized silhouettes (think messenger and massive slouchy bags). There are still the occasional scene-stealing teeny holders, for mostly niche uses: On the Etro runway, a chain carrier designed to secure a single apple was presented layered upon a classic book tote.

A bag from Etro Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

The Moschino show — which understood the current inflation crisis to mean literal pool floaties — featured little plastic-looking heart bags just large enough to fit sunglasses, with an air tube poking out at the top (for effect). At Versace, there's the revival of excessive fringe and rock-studded handles, which felt positively reminiscent of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's domination of the trends back in the 2010s.

If there's one thing to take away from Milan this season, it's that there's no shortage of contenders for Spring 2023's "It" bag. Click through the gallery below to explore some of them.

29 Gallery 29 Images

