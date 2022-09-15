Skip to main content
The 33 Best Bags From New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

The 33 Best Bags From New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

From broccoli pocketbooks to functional sacks, next season's bags are either fantastical or practical — rarely anything in between.

Photo: Imaxtree

From broccoli pocketbooks to functional sacks, next season's bags are either fantastical or practical — rarely anything in between.

Every fashion week, we don't just pay attention to the clothes going down the runway — we have keen eyes for the accessories, especially the handbags.

When it comes to what we wear, a handbag is a small, but powerful, tool. It can pull an outfit together or be the sole reason you make it through airport security with all your bearings. Past their fashion and function, handbags are increasingly becoming understood as investments, with accessories like the Chanel flap or Hermès Birkin gaining double-digit percentages in value annually

At shows and showrooms across New York City, Spring 2023 handbags have made their debut on the first leg of fashion month — and they're gaudy and weird and still very likable.

If you get confused because you see someone carry a baguette as a purse next April, we'll tell you now: It's Dauphinette, and it's very cool. We also saw a croissant and a broccoli bag (the former also at Dauphinette, the latter at Collina Strada). But beyond those that look like grub, there are clutches for your next disco party and totes for a walk near the beach. Click through the gallery below to discover the 33 best handbags from New York Fashion Week Spring 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kate Spade New York Spring 2023 Best Bags 2
Luar Spring 2023 Best Bags 2
Luar Spring 2023 Best Bags 4
33
Gallery
33 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Dauphinette _ David Gannon Photography _ -25
Fashion Week

At New York Fashion Week, Baked Goods Make for the Best Accessories

Carbs: So hot right now.

By India Roby
kate spade spring 23 models lined up
Fashion Week

Kate Spade New York Returns to Fashion Week With New Creative Leads and Unexpected Motifs

This collection will have you running into the rain without an umbrella — and swapping it out for your next fashion obsession.

By Andrea Bossi
NYFW Street Style Day One
Fashion Week

A New Wave of Street Style Trends Is Already Emerging at New York Fashion Week

See our favorite looks from day one.

By Fashionista
2010s Trends at NYFW Spring 2023
Fashion Week

A Running List of 2010s Trends That Have Resurfaced So Far at New York Fashion Week

Do with this information what you will.

By Brooke Frischer