The Best Celebrity Outfits From New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week has finally wrapped up, and it was perhaps its most buzzworthy showcase in years, with elaborate stages, coveted collections and decked-out front rows.

This season, celebrities came out in full force, both on and off the runway. Janet Jackson and Issa Rae both donned Off-White for Harlem's Fashion Row show. Ahead of his runway debut at Peter Do, Korean superstar Jeno (of NCT Dream) sported head-to-toe black at Vogue World. The Kardashian-Jenner clan (and by clan, we mean Kim and Kourtney, especially) were out and about all week, too, Kim in full-on haute couture sparkles and Kourtney in her go-to pop-punk 'fits — as was Doja Cat, opting for even bolder styles than her usual. Then, on the last day, Michael Kors invited a stacked roster of A-listers to his runway presentation: Anne Hathaway channeled her inner Andy Sachs in a brown croc jacket, her hair thrown in a high ponytail, while Twice's Dahyun was photographed donning a glittery black mini dress with matching black heels.

In the gallery below, look back at the best-dressed celebrities from New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 shows.

60 Gallery 60 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.