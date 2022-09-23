Skip to main content
16 Perfect-for-Fall Candles That Are Full of Cozy Vibes

And no, they're not all pumpkin-scented.

Photos: Courtesy of Brands, Pixabay/Collage: Angela Wei

Pumpkin spice season has arrived in full force, and that means one thing: It's time to stock up on festive fall candles. Whether you spend autumn nestled somewhere picturesque among changing leaves, huddled by the fire or sipping hot toddies — or if lighting up a candle is the closest thing you'll get to experiencing any of that — we've rounded up a whole bunch of perfect-for-fall home scents to enhance whatever type of cozy vibe you're going for.

Yes, our curation includes the classic pumpkin- and apple cider-based scents, but we've also sourced alternatives for those who may find those a tad predictable or who simply prefer something a little less sweet. Among this lineup, you'll find nuanced accords featuring notes like whiskey, chestnut, saffron, black leather, cardamom, sage, brown sugar, moss and even fresh herbs.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 16 cozy candles to get you through fall in the highest of spirits. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

otherland-berkshires-granola-candle
anecdote-candles-bonfire-blaze-candle
joe-monroe-cashmere-vanilla-candle
16
Gallery
16 Images

