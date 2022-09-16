The 54 Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

See the standout moments from outside the NYFW shows — all in one place.

Photo: Chiara Grioni/@chiaraobscura

Following a slew of highly anticipated shows and a jam-packed schedule, New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end — but as we know to be true, street style lives on forever. While the Spring 2023 shows are having quite a complicated start across the pond in London, we're taking a moment to look back at our favorite street style moments from the past week.

After sifting through thousands of stylish photos, we've edited down our selects to 54 standout looks, including maxi skirts, coordinating 'fits and so much more. Plus, see every street style look we loved throughout the week in the galleries that follow.

Our Top 54 Looks of the Week

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

