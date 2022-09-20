The 36 Best Shoes From London Fashion Week Spring 2023

Chopova Lowena Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Despite news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing just a week before, (most of) the London Fashion week shows did, indeed, continue on. And so as is our duty, we're here to report on the standout shoes from the runways.

For Spring 2023, many British designers leaned into weird and delightful footwear. Kicking off fashion week was Knwls, which dressed its models in sling-y square-toed mules and furry Ugg ankle boots. The design duo at Chopova Lowena went full-on avant-garde, with Mary Jane shoes decorated in gummy-like resin charms, fuzzy tinsel boots and heeled socks. On JW Anderson's coveted catwalk, models were clad in platform puffer slides, sunset-printed slip ons and denim boots.

Other memorable footwear appeared at 16Arlington (chunky mules) and Nensi Dojaka (warm-hued kitten-heel sandals). Simone Rocha also revealed a slew of new platforms, some adorned with dazzling beads and shimmery metallics.

See our roundup of the best shoes from London Fashion Week Spring 2023, below.

