Skip to main content

The 36 Best Shoes From London Fashion Week Spring 2023

Many British designers leaned into weird and delightful footwear this season.
Chopova Lowena Spring 2023.

Chopova Lowena Spring 2023.

Despite news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing just a week before, (most of) the London Fashion week shows did, indeed, continue on. And so as is our duty, we're here to report on the standout shoes from the runways.

For Spring 2023, many British designers leaned into weird and delightful footwear. Kicking off fashion week was Knwls, which dressed its models in sling-y square-toed mules and furry Ugg ankle boots. The design duo at Chopova Lowena went full-on avant-garde, with Mary Jane shoes decorated in gummy-like resin charms, fuzzy tinsel boots and heeled socks. On JW Anderson's coveted catwalk, models were clad in platform puffer slides, sunset-printed slip ons and denim boots.

Other memorable footwear appeared at 16Arlington (chunky mules) and Nensi Dojaka (warm-hued kitten-heel sandals). Simone Rocha also revealed a slew of new platforms, some adorned with dazzling beads and shimmery metallics.

See our roundup of the best shoes from London Fashion Week Spring 2023, below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dojaka clp S23 080
Chopova Lowena clp S23 105
Chopova Lowena clp S23 106
36
Gallery
36 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

best-bags-london-fashion-week-spring-2023
Fashion Week

The 26 Best Bags From London Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

Designers across the pond are coming in hot with inventive silhouettes and textures.

By Andrea Bossi
Christopher-Kane-London-Fashion-Week
Fashion Week

Here's What You Missed Over the Weekend at London Fashion Week

Despite the Queen's passing, shows like JW Anderson, Simone Rocha and Christopher Kane brought fun, humor and beauty to the week.

By Angela Wei
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-1
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the London Fall 2022 Runways

Featuring plenty of towering platforms to get you in the party mood.

By Fashionista
london-fashion-week-spring-2021
Fashion Week

6 Top Trends From the London Spring 2021 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.

By Dara Prant