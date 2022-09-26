The 57 Best Shoes From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023

From whimsical to witch-like, these are the shoes we won't forget from Prada, Diesel, Moschino and more.

GCDS Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

Dazzling on the catwalks of Milan, next season's shoes are all about coolness and rethinking typical spring footwear staples.

Boots are fashioned as bright yellow inflatables by Moschino. Diesel brings its signature denim to spring-appropriate mules. Fendi uses an electric lime green for rubber sock-boots that pop. Prada's pointy Mary Janes shine in neutrals and loud oranges alike.

Though you might find some practical items that can become part of your own capsule collection, many of Spring 2023's best shoes lean into whimsy and fantasy. See the gallery below for our favorite footwear from Milan Fashion Week's Spring 2023 runways.

57 Gallery 57 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.