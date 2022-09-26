Skip to main content

The 57 Best Shoes From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023

From whimsical to witch-like, these are the shoes we won't forget from Prada, Diesel, Moschino and more.
GCDS Spring 2023

GCDS Spring 2023

Dazzling on the catwalks of Milan, next season's shoes are all about coolness and rethinking typical spring footwear staples. 

Boots are fashioned as bright yellow inflatables by Moschino. Diesel brings its signature denim to spring-appropriate mules. Fendi uses an electric lime green for rubber sock-boots that pop. Prada's pointy Mary Janes shine in neutrals and loud oranges alike.

Though you might find some practical items that can become part of your own capsule collection, many of Spring 2023's best shoes lean into whimsy and fantasy. See the gallery below for our favorite footwear from Milan Fashion Week's Spring 2023 runways.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Elisabetta Franchi clp S23 108
AC9 fsh S23 078
Act N 1 clp S23 134
57
Gallery
57 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

fendi spring 23 show new it shoe
Style

Will This Fendi Spring 2023 Platform Be the Next It Shoe?

Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's Y2K-era work, Kim Jones turned our affinity for "ugly" shoes into something new and modern.

By Andrea Bossi
Dauphinette Spring 2023 Best Shoes Photo - David Gannon 2
Fashion Week

The 21 Best Shoes From New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

The season's most memorable footwear leans into weirdness and little details that give plenty of character.

By Andrea Bossi
milan-fashion-week-fall-2021-trends
Fashion Week

9 Standout Fall 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Featuring calming neutral tones and party-ready metallics.

By Dara Prant
milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-trends
Fashion Week

11 Breakout Trends From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Featuring lingerie dressing and crisp suiting.

By Dara Prant