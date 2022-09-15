Skip to main content
The 21 Best Shoes From New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

The season's most memorable footwear leans into weirdness and little details that give plenty of character.

Photo: David Gannon/Courtesy of Dauphinette

A love for shoes has powered some of the past decade's most popular TV shows and memorable characters. Though we don't have the same level of obsession as a certain Carrie Bradshaw, we're still a gaggle of New Yorkers who can't keep our eyes to ourselves when we see a glorious pump or a sassy pair of oxfords. 

Shoes coming hot off next spring's runways aren't the most sexy or minimalist. Instead, they lean into weirdness and little details that give plenty of character. Our favorites from New York Fashion Week's Spring 2023 shows lean on trends from the past year while adding their own flair. 

Loud colors and odd silhouettes are teeming in the streets. Collina Strada's shoes take after the chunky sneaker trend, seen at other designer's like BalenciagaCoach sandals take after the trend towards comfort in bright patterns and colors. Raisa Vanessa's pumps in funky prints are just in time for fashion's obsession with pumps.  

As we begin to emerge more and more into a post-lockdown world, it seems like fashion choices are often in the name of celebrating the simple fact that we can be looked at again. 

Here are the 21 best shoes from New York Fashion Week Spring 2023.

Eckhaus Latta Spring 2023 Best Shoes 3
Collina Strada Spring 2023 Best Shoes 2
Collina Strada Spring 2023 Best Shoes 1
21
Gallery
21 Images

