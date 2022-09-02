Skip to main content
Beyoncé Stuns in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Plus, a new "Summer Renaissance" film is on the way.

Photo: Mason Poole/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

On Friday afternoon, Tiffany & Co. revealed images of Queen Bey in the new "Lose Yourself in Love campaign." The images, which were taken by Mason Poole, are all about "celebrating individuality, love, and universal connection.” 

Beyoncé, a longtime ambassador for the jewelry brand, shared in a statement that she is "honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals."

Tiffany & Co.'s vice president of product and communications, Alexandre Arnault, added that the campaign is, "an exploration of fearless creativity. 'Lose Yourself in Love' embodies the beauty of self love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities."

In the images, the "Break My Soul" chart-topper is seen wearing pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s jewelry collection, including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock. In particular, Beyonce's Tiffany HardWear necklace was custom made and required over 40 hours to assemble the 18k-gold links. 

The campaign's message also aligns with Tiffany's newly launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, which reflects Tiffany's ongoing partnership with the Carters through the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program. 

In even more wonderful news, a film based on Beyoncé’s latest hit song "Summer Renaissance" will be released in October on tiffany.com. It was directed by Grammy Award-winning music video director Mark Romanek, with choreography by Emmy winner Fatima Robinson. With so many exciting things in store, this has truly been Bey's summer renaissance. 

