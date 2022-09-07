Must Read: Billie Eilish Is the New Face of Gucci Eyewear, A Thierry Mugler Exhibit Is Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

Photo: Harley Weir for Gucci/Courtesy of Gucci

Billie Eilish is the new face of Gucci Eyewear

Gucci Eyewear has tapped musician and friend of the brand, Billie Eilish, to lead its latest campaign. The artist is featured in a series of portraits showing her in retro cars and landscapes to match the aesthetic of the new collection. With caravan, cat-eye, and 80s oversized styles, the campaign aims to reinterpret vintage allure for a modern consumer. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of The Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum announces Thierry Mugler exhibit

The "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" global exhibition will make its debut in the United States at The Brooklyn Museum this fall. The in-depth look at the designer's haute couture designs, stage costumes, unpublished archives and more will be on view from Nov. 18, 2022 through May 7, 2023. The exhibit will also feature works by Mugler collaborators and other artists including David LaChapelle, Karl Lagerfeld, Ellen von Unwerth and more. Tickets are available to reserve at brooklynmuseum.org. {Fashionista inbox}

10 Gallery 10 Images

Levi's partners with Emma Chamberlain for new Gold Tab collection

For Fall 2022, Levi's Gold Tab is launching a vintage-inspired collection influenced by the style of the '70s and '80s in Northern California. Naturally, the brand selected San Fransisco native and previous campaign star Emma Chamberlain to model the new pieces (above). The collection, launching Wednesday, includes basics like sweats, hoodies, tees, leggings and other outdoor technical pieces such as puffer vests and an anorak. You can shop the collection at Levi.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Printemps to open New York store

The French luxury department store is making its U.S. debut with its brand-new landmark One Wall Street location. "The U.S. is essential in our international development strategy and opening in New York offers high visibility and growth potential. We think we can bring something unique, both to its engaged local consumer base and the strong tourist flows the city welcomes," says Jean-Marc Bellyache, CEO of Printemps Groupe. The store will have two levels, covering 54,365 square feet and is expected to open in the spring of 2024. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Simon Miller

Simon Miller and Tommy Dorfman collaborate on capsule collection

As a longtime friend of the brand, actor Tommy Dorfman collaborated with Simon Miller for a size-inclusive capsule footwear collection. The capsule will include Simon Miller's classic footwear styles in limited-edition colors and extended sizing up to 45. Styles will include the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs and High Mojo Boot. You can shop the collection at SimonMillerUSA.com. {Fashionista inbox}

The Folklore launches wholesale platform

The Folklore, the e-commerce site offering African and diasporic fashion brands, has launched The Folklore Connect, a new wholesale platform. Brands can use The Folklore Connect to expose themselves to global retailers, create digital showrooms and streamline sales. Retailers can use the platform to discover vested and diverse brands from emerging markets like Africa, South America and India, as well as place orders without costly fund transfers. The company aims to empower retailers to find new and diverse brands and provide a seamless wholesale process. {Fashionista inbox}

Why Kate Moss can sell Diet Coke and wellness

For Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz identifies the irony in Kate Moss being named creative director of Diet Coke and launching a beauty and wellness brand, Cosmoss, all in the same season. Strugatz also emphasizes the significance of Moss putting her name on something, citing her lack of self-promotion for the majority of her career. "If she is selling something with her name on it, she must really believe in it," she writes. {Business of Fashion}

