Must Read: Billie Eilish's Second Fragrance Is Here, Why Sustainability Is Still Missing From Fashion Month

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Billie Eilish's second fragrance is here

The Grammy-winning musician is launching her second scent, Eilish No.2, in partnership with Parlux, a global manufacturing company in the beauty space. The new fragrance is expected to surpass the $60-million mark, just as her first fragrance did. Priced at $72, the perfume will be sold online and in select Ulta Beauty stores starting in mid-November. {WWD}

Why sustainability is still missing from fashion month

For Vogue Business, Rachel Cernansky examines the lack of sustainability commitments being made on the runways. Brands like Botter, Balmain and Peter Do utilized ethically-made materials for their latest collections, including banana fibers and leather alternatives. Cernansky notes that many brands release these products within capsule collections for sustainability-focused customers — a very different space than the widely-released ready-to-wear. Though these collections are a step in the right direction, designers are missing the opportunity of embracing ethical and sustainable practices as a core value. {Vogue Business}

Paris Hilton announces new e-commerce site

The heiress and influencer is taking advantage of her ties to resurfacing trends like Y2K and Barbiecore by launching her very own e-commerce site. In an email to Glossy, Hilton said, "My fans are always asking me about my favorite shopping finds, from fashion to beauty to home decor and more, so it felt like a natural fit to curate my latest obsessions for everyone to enjoy with me." The site launched with 10 items, priced from $19 to $175. You can shop Hilton's mostly-pink picks at shop.parishilton.com. {Glossy}

How fashion can be more transparent about pay

As more companies opt for pay transparency to encourage fair pay and equity in workplace structures, Sheena Butler-Young writes about the fashion industry's notoriously under-wraps salaries, as well as workers' extreme pay disparities. As Butler-Young writes, "For companies, the whole point of releasing salaries is to build trust and improve overall company culture, experts say. But companies can't do that if the salaries they're being transparent about aren't equitable." {Business of Fashion}

H&M considers charging for online returns

In an effort to cut costs, the CEO of H&M, Helena Helmersson, announced that the company will be testing out online return fees in Norway and the U.K. Whether or not that fee will extend globally, is all depending on how the customers will react, said the CEO in an interview with Bloomberg. "There's still quite a lot of uncertainty [about inflation], but it looks like it has peaked and is slowly but surely leveling out," said Helmersson. "The biggest factor affecting us going forward is the U.S. dollar." {Bloomberg}

