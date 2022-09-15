BPM-PR Is Hiring A Public Relations Account Executive - Fashion, Lifestyle & Beauty Division

BPM-PR specializes in Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Events however works cross industry for businesses, entertainment, experts, authors, technology and more. Candidates must be self-starters with a passion for PR, enjoy working in a collaborative environment, exhibit sound judgment, have strong written and verbal communication skills, exceptional organizational skills, consistent attention to detail and prioritization of deadlines.

Day-to-day activities will include:

· Liaison a daily basis with clients, in house publicists, and the media.

· Outreach to build new relationships and network with colleagues, clients and the media.

· Monitoring the media, including newspapers, magazines, journals, broadcasts, newswires and blogs, for opportunities for clients.

· Monitoring the media, including newspapers, magazines, journals, broadcasts, newswires and blogs, for closed media placements.

· Work as part of a department account team to develop client proposals and implement the PR activity strategies.

· Prepare regular client reports and attend client meetings.

· Assist in researching, writing and distributing press releases to targeted media.

· Promote news stories and features to the media.

· Collate, analyze and evaluate incoming media coverage.

· Event management, including press conferences, on site events for fashion, sports, and general promotional.

· Attend and promote client events to media and networks.

· Coordinating studio or location photography as well as managing client sample mailings.

· Undertaking research for new business proposals and presenting to potential new clients;

· Managing the PR & Client aspect of a possible crisis situation.

· Manage department publicists



Requirements:

· BS/BA in a discipline related to Communications, Public Relations, Marketing or Journalism

· Current established media contacts/ relationships

· Media database knowledge and general media research experience

· Excel

· Outlook

· PowerPoint

· Media Calling

· Newswire knowledge

· Press Release & Op Ed Writing Experience

· Previous Publicist Experience a must 4+ years

· Media Placement portfolio a must

· Excellent organizational skills

· Extensive knowledge of PR for various industries

· Team management experience



Please visit our website at http://www.beautifulplanning.com for more information on our company.



To Apply: Please send your resume to mtatum@bpm-prfirm.com.



NO CALLS PLEASE



ABOUT BPM-PR FIRM

Established in 2005, Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR (BPM-PR) is a full service global Public Relations firm with an extreme media reach. We were awarded by Forbes as one of the Top PR Firms in America for 2021 out of 4000 firms nominated. What makes us different? We are an exciting and bold firm with fresh ideas and bustling personalities. We are consistently listed as one of the best PR companies with a finger on the pulse of what’s hot now. Our team has truly developed a name within the Public Relations industry for perfection, professionalism, and excellence in helping to grow names, brands and businesses around the country as well as on an international level. Our team is made up of the very best PR company professionals to be found.



