Baked Good Handbags Dominate the Runway at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

As New York's fashion week continues its six-day circuit, there's one particular trend we've noticed dominating the catwalk: designers leaning into avant-garde extravagance with baked good-inspired accessories.

Known for her otherworldly, kitschy designs, Dauphinette's Olivia Cheng showcased her brand's beloved bread-shaped purses at her Spring 2023 showcase, titled "Fragile." The New York-based label revisits its hit glossy croissants and baguette clutches, accenting them with metallic handles and detachable chunky shoulder straps. These anti-bacterial, resin-coated purses are made from a surplus batch of actual stale French bread and hollowed out to become playful accessories.

Cheng isn't the only one who brought a dose of carbs to fashion week. Puppets & Puppets designer Carly Mark also incorporated pastries into the brand's Spring 2023 collection, which was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut," Gustave Doré's illustrations of Dante's Inferno and parties in New York City. The designer merged all three themes into a 34-piece collection, with a dash of humor — as seen in the whimsical square-shaped handbags adorned with chocolate chip cookies coated in resin. (These were also introduced in past seasons, but remain a core part of the line, clearly.)

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention Fendi's recent runway show, staged in New York in honor of the 25th anniversary of its iconic baguette bag. (The show's invitations leaned into the carb theme, with photos of giant bread baguettes emblazoned on them.) With its star-studded catwalk featuring Bella Hadid and Lila Moss, the Milanese luxury label not only introduced a slew of new versions of the figurative bread bag, it also had Marc Jacobs reimagine the silhouette, mirroring his signature tote bag design. Don't be surprised if these accessories become the coveted "it" bags of the season, co-signed and worn by Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian in the front row.

Click through to view all of the bread-inspired handbags at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023, ahead.

11 Gallery 11 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.