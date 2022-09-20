Must Read: Chloë Sevigny Collabs With Warby Parker, The Messaging Behind Prince Harry's Funeral Fashion

Photo: Courtesy of Warby Parker

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Chloë Sevigny releases collaboration with Warby Parker

After successful partnerships in 2018 and 2019, the actor and eyeglasses company are collaborating again to bring back the Tate style, one that quickly sold out in the previous two collections. The Tate frame will be re-introduced in two colorways: nutmeg crystal with polished gold, as well as crystal with polished silver (the new colorway for this launch). Prices will start at $145 and are available to shop on WarbyParker.com.

What Prince Harry's funeral outfits say about royal tensions

After Buckingham Palace initially said that only working members of the royal family — i.e., not Prince Harry or the disgraced Prince Andrew — will wear military uniforms for events in honor of the Queen, it was expected that the two would wear morning suits —traditional British ensemble for formal events. However, Andrew was given permission to wear his military uniform as a "special mark of respect" to the Queen. When Harry was not given the same exception, many called out the double standard on social media, with the Palace shortly thereafter granting the Duke of Sussex to wear his military garb, as well. Though when given his outfit, the "ER" patch, representing the Queen's initials, was taken off, reportedly making Harry feel "heartbroken" and "excluded." {GQ}

Kylie Cosmetics is teaming up with Macy's

When the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection rolls around this year on Oct. 1, the famous department store will include the brand in stores and online, and by spring 2023, the cosmetic company's entire range will be available at Macy's. The partnership will be one of Macy's first celebrity-owned beauty brands, giving a new entryway into a lucrative space for the store. In a statement, Kylie Jenner said, "We are excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics at Macy's to allow more brand fans to shop and experience our products in-store across the country." {WWD}

A digital Carolina Herrera gown sold on Roblox for $5,000

Despite the fact that Carolina Herrera's Spring 2023 collection won't be available for purchase until next year, the closing look from the show was made instantly available to buy on Roblox, a virtual platform that has already hosted many designer brands. The gown, which could be seen on Karlie Kloss during the runway presentation, sold for $5,000 (yes, for a digital dress). In an email, designer Wes Gordon said, "It is exciting to see that there's been such a great response to the dress, and the fact that there is such appetite and interest in celebrating fabulous fashion no matter where — from our runway show at The Plaza Hotel all the way to the metaverse." {Vogue Business}

How heritage sports brands can fuel growth

BasicNet, owner of brands like Kappa, K-Way and Superga are seizing the opportunity to fill in sports apparel industry gaps since Nike and Adidas have limited their wholesale exposure and orders. By utilizing luxury collaborations with Alaïa, Fendi, Commes des Garçons Play and more, BasicNet is betting on momentum to continue its business growth. The group is also set to open a new campus of showrooms, offices, apartments and restaurants during Milan Fashion Week to increase the company's attractiveness as an employer. {Business of Fashion}

Claire's is expanding its retail strategy

Ryan Vero, CEO of jewelry brand Claire's, is leveraging the brand to sell its products in massive external retail stores. As of Tuesday, 1,200 Walmart stores will begin selling Claire's products, bringing the grand total of Walmart stores carrying the brand to 2,500, as well as being sold on Walmart.com. Previously, Claire's only multi-brand retailer was CVS, but now with Walmart, Toys "R" Us and Galeries Lafayette under its belt, Claire's is decreasing its mall presence to focus on outlets and lifestyle centers. {Glossy}

