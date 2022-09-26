Ciao Lucia Is Hiring A Production Assistant In Los Angeles

Image: Ciao Lucia

Ciao Lucia is a Los Angeles based women’s clothing brand focused on creating timeless, easy pieces for the girl on eternal vacation. The collection is known for it’s dresses and knitwear that are clean, feminine, and classic.



Primary Responsibilities

· Help manage production orders at multiple facilities / locations, including purchasing and tracking materials, updating inventories, sourcing / costing, communicating with vendors / clients

- Organize trim send outs to all factories

- Organize and manage pattern cards for factories + grader

- Organize fabric and trim inventory

· Create purchase orders, invoices, tech packs, mock ups, estimates, etc.

- Daily check-ins and visits with factories to assess production timeline and help where needed

· Assist Production team to drive timely resolution of production issues in order to deliver on-time.

· Help nurture strong cross functional partnerships; driving business results and inspiring a culture of transparency, collaboration, and accountability.

· Traveling required to local production facilities.

- Assess quality of production at facilities during shipping season



Skills / Experience:

· Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop - proficiency preferred.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills.

· Google docs / Microsoft Office - Word, Excel - strong spreadsheet skills are preferred.

· Strong communication skills: obtaining and relaying information clearly, accurately, and in a timely manner is the key function of this position.

· Multi-tasking, managing many projects simultaneously is common.

· Ability to work well under tight timelines.

· Ability to work as a team member.

· Keen sense of urgency.

· Exceptionally strong problem solving and multitasking skills.

· Ability to work under pressure in an environment of constantly shifting priorities and changes.

· Self motivated & hard working.



To Apply: Please send your resume to ciao@ciaolucia.com.