Di Petroff PR Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager In New York, NY
Di Petroff PR has an immediate opportunity for a Senior Account Manager to join our team and work with luxury hospitality, fashion, and interior design clients. This is an excellent growth opportunity for an ambitious self-starter with strong media relations skills.
Responsibilities will include:
- Secure print + digital media through media and influencer outreach and pitching
- Coordinate client initiatives and serve as a daily client point person
- Build and maintain media and influencer lists
- Compose and maintain press materials and PR assets/tools
- Coordinate client projects and deliverables, including product launches, press events, photo shoots, etc.
- Manage and coordinate product requests
- Maintain all PR reports, press clips, etc.
- Actively participate in client special events
- Proactive day-to-day idea generation
The Ideal Candidate:
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent
- Minimum 2 -3 years of PR experience
- Is professional, high-energy, collaborative, motivated, proactive, and results-driven
- Has experience working with media and influencers within the consumer/fashion, health & wellness, interior design space and/or is passionate about luxury lifestyle
- Has experience pitching
- Possesses strong writing and account management skills
- Has a passion for travel, fitness, health, wellness, interior design
- Has an understanding of the media landscape and knows how to hustle
- Has a knack for identifying target press, influencers, and trends
To Apply: Please send your resume to di@dipetroffpr.com.