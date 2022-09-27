Di Petroff PR Is Hiring  A Senior Account Manager In New York, NY

Di Petroff PR has an immediate opportunity for a Senior Account Manager to join our team and work with luxury hospitality, fashion, and interior design clients. This is an excellent growth opportunity for an ambitious self-starter with strong media relations skills.



Responsibilities will include:

- Secure print + digital media through media and influencer outreach and pitching

- Coordinate client initiatives and serve as a daily client point person

- Build and maintain media and influencer lists

- Compose and maintain press materials and PR assets/tools

- Coordinate client projects and deliverables, including product launches, press events, photo shoots, etc.

- Manage and coordinate product requests

- Maintain all PR reports, press clips, etc.

- Actively participate in client special events

- Proactive day-to-day idea generation



The Ideal Candidate:

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent

- Minimum 2 -3 years of PR experience

- Is professional, high-energy, collaborative, motivated, proactive, and results-driven

- Has experience working with media and influencers within the consumer/fashion, health & wellness, interior design space and/or is passionate about luxury lifestyle

- Has experience pitching

- Possesses strong writing and account management skills

- Has a passion for travel, fitness, health, wellness, interior design

- Has an understanding of the media landscape and knows how to hustle

- Has a knack for identifying target press, influencers, and trends



To Apply: Please send your resume to di@dipetroffpr.com.