Drama Aside, the 'Don't Worry Darling' Red Carpet Gave Us Plenty to Talk About

Photo:Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As you may have heard, the psychological thriller "Don’t Worry Darling" premiered at the Venice Film Festival Monday and even before its premiere, the film generated a lot of interest due to the controversy surrounding the film's director, Olivia Wilde, its lead actress Florence Pugh and an allegedly fired cast mate.

However, despite swirling rumors and possible tension, the cast looked anything but worried on the red carpet. Wilde, Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll looked happy (they are actors after all) as they posed together in a parade of excellent outfits.

Pugh stunned in a sheer Valentino gown with sparkling sequins and a dramatic train. She paired the look with a pair of black feathered heels, her hair in an old-Hollywood-style bob with a deep side part. Styles, meanwhile, stepped out of his gondola in a custom Gucci navy suit resembling the brand's 2023 Cruise collection. The '70s-tinged blazer had peaked shoulders and was layered over an exaggerated baby-blue Peter Pan collar. He finished the look with a pair of square sunglasses.

Wilde looked beautiful in a bright-yellow gown with ruffled feathers at the bottom — also custom Gucci. She accessorized the look with some jewelry of her own, including a diamond necklace and glittering rings. Chan also sparkled in a fully sequined Louis Vuitton gown adorned with nude flower appliqués cascading down to the hem.

Chandler graced the red carpet in a black Yves Saint Laurent one-shoulder, body-hugging dress. Pine looked dashing in a Ralph Lauren chocolate brown blazer, bowtie and a pair of Ray-Bans. Last but not least, Kroll walked the carpet in a deep blue blazer and matched Pine with a bowtie.

See all the stars' looks in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.