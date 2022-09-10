Eckhaus Latta's Spring 2023 Collection Is a Fabric Lover's Heaven

Photo: Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta

Eckhaus Latta held its Spring 2023 runway show on Saturday at the Lower East Side's El Jardin Del Paraiso community garden amid lush foliage and a fashionable troupe of onlookers.

The collection plays beautifully to the strengths of the brand's co-founder Zoe Latta, who studied textile arts at the Rhode Island School of Design. Among the 30 looks presented, the unexpected yet unique textures are a main focal point — stand-outs include multi-tonal textural knits, a see-through green netted dress, intricately constructed macrame-style tank tops and dangling beaded ornaments on shirts. (Per a press release, the printed knits in Spring 2023 are in honor of the late artist Matthew Underwood, who was a close friend of Latta's.) The brand's frequently gender-fluid pieces also feature spliced seams and half-sewn seams, which give them erotic undertones.

For Latta and design partner Mike Eckhaus, the models are equally as important as the garments themselves. As always, the casting was diverse in race, gender, size and general appearance. May Hong, who has walked in every single Eckhaus Latta show, strode by in a black knot dress. Hari Nef, another Eckhaus Latta runway alum, passed by in a mint ornament mini. Meanwhile, Paloma Elsesser wore an umber bubble cardigan with a matching mini skirt.

The show's audience was also noteworthy, featuring a handful of fashion cool kids: Ella Emhoff, Ella Snyder, Fiffany Lu, Alina Timo and Kate Berlant.

See every single look from Eckhaus Latta's Spring 2023 collection in the gallery below.

