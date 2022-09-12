Skip to main content

Elle Fanning Celebrates the Costume Designers of 'The Great' With 2022 Emmys Gown

Inspired by old Hollywood glamour.
Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmys

Brands will clamor to dress the buzziest names in Hollywood for award shows — especially if they're nominated. With so many eyes on these stars, it can be a massive opportunity for the person who created the look. Elle Fanning, nominated at the 2022 Emmys for her role in "The Great," recognizes this. So she took the opportunity (and the extra attention) to celebrate the costume design team that works on her show. 

The 24-year-old actor arrived to the red carpet wearing a silk black strapless gown adorned with a ballerina-pink fabric underneath and ruching detail at the bust. It's the work of "The Great" costume designer Sharon Long and Catherine Shaw, the show's seamstress, and was inspired by old Hollywood glamour.

In an interview with E!, Fanning told Laverne Cox that she wanted to pay homage to the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes in television to bring the fantasy to life. "I've always been inspired by the '50s, specifically, when costume designers would design actress' gowns...," she said. "It's so special, and you can see those dresses are made with love. And Sharon Long, who won an Emmy last week for our show, 'The Great.' Once I got nominated, [I thought], 'Wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?"

Fanning completed her look with a diamond-studded necklace. As for glam, she opted for black winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks, with her blonde hair pinned up in a retro-inspired hairdo.

