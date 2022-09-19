Must Read: The Modern Dress Code for a Royal Funeral, Haider Ackermann and Fila Announce Collaboration

From left to right: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday morning. Photo: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

The evolution of the royal funeral dress code

For Business of Fashion, Diana Pearl examines Monday morning's funeral for Queen Elizabeth II and how the fashion for a royal funeral has evolved. As one might expect, the day's color was black, but a major question was whether or not the senior women of the royal family would wear full veils. The headwear has been a traditional aspect of the mourning period for decades, with Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and Queen Mary all wearing them to King George VI's 1952 funeral. The family's two most talked-about royal women, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales, opted for less dramatic, thinner, and far more transparent birdcage veils — a testament to Queen Elizabeth's modernization of the Crown. {Business of Fashion}

Haider Ackermann and Fila announce collaboration

The designer best known for his exquisite tailoring is collaborating with the sportswear company on an apparel collection. In highlighting the obscurity of the partnership, Ackermann said in a statement, "Unknown things make my heart beat faster, because I believe in the power of the unexpected, so I willingly took on the challenge...keeping the feeling of unexpectedness that is so important for me." The details of the designs are still widely unknown; to date, only a back image of a white T-shirt and trousers have been released. {Highsnobiety}

Dior to show men's pre-fall collection in Egypt

On Dec. 3, Kim Jones will unveil his latest menswear collection for Dior by the Great Pyramid of Giza near Cairo. This will be the second traveling men's pre-fall collection since the start of the pandemic — a tradition that came to a halt when the virus took over in 2020. This will also be the first time Dior has presented in Egypt. {WWD}

Remi Bader says 'no improvement' on NYFW body diversity

TikTok influencer Remi Bader talks with Glossy's Sarah Spruch-Feiner about her NYFW experience. On how she decided on what shows she would attend, Bader explained there were two factors: the designers should have sizes that she could buy, and there had to be plus models in the show. When asked about this season's runway body diversity overall, Bader said, "I don't feel like I saw any improvement. I don't think there were any more [plus-size] models than there have been in the past." {Glossy}

A Richard Avedon exhibition is coming to Milan

The upcoming "Richard Avedon: Relationships" exhibit will take place at the Royal Palace of Milan, with backing from Versace and Vogue Italia. A collection of photographs provided by the Richard Avedon Foundation and the Center for Creative Photography create a visual timeline of the iconic fashion photographer's career. "Richard Avedon: Relationships" is on display from Sept. 22 through Jan. 29, 2023, with tickets available here. {Vogue}

Will Welch and the rebirth of GQ

For The New York Times, Sandra E. Garcia discusses how Will Welch, the editor-in-chief of GQ, managed to revitalize and redeem the men's magazine in the #MeToo age. A major part of this rebranding had to do with redefining masculinity. To The New York Times, Welch said, "In my first days as editor, I just had this language — 'the new masculinity' — because the culture was demanding that men change, straight up." He added, "We're not saying, 'Men of America, dress in a gender-neutral way,' or 'Wear women's clothes...' instead, we're going to show different forms of self-expression...and let you find yourself in it." {The New York Times}

