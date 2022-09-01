The 18 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in August

Photo: Courtesy of Sunnies Face

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Team Fashionista spent the better part of August finding heat wave-proof makeup: tinted lip color that delivers tons of hydration, a non-glittery highlighter that looks natural, a sunscreen-spiked BB cream and a sheer, buildable skin tint that's amazingly lightweight. Turns out, we actually are down to have fun with our beauty looks even when it's 90-plus degrees and absurdly humid — we just need the right formulas at our disposal.

But we also dabbled in new highly effective skin-care innovations, like a gentle retinol, a gadget that helps correct and prevent the formation of "tech neck" wrinkles and reusable undereye masks that are as cute as they are useful.

See all of our favorite new beauty and wellness discoveries in the gallery ahead.

