The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in September

Including a whole bunch of new fragrances, a multi-tasking body butter that soothes muscle tension and a game-changing at-home sugaring kit.
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As September draws to a close, team Fashionista remains focused on recapping all of the latest fashion month trends. But amid all of our street style and runway coverage, we also took some time to get experimental with new beauty products, expanding our ever-growing list of hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness faves. 

This month, we tried a whole bunch of fragrances (our fall scent wardrobes are absolutely brimming with newness!), as well as a handful of products we now count as staples in our makeup bags. On the body-care front, we fell in love with a multi-tasking body butter that soothes muscle tension, a game-changing at-home sugaring kit and a coffee scrub that's like hitting skin's reset button.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 26 beauty products we're now obsessed with. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

