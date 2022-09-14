Fine Jewelry & Bridal Selling Specialist and Client Assistant | NYC | Immediate Hire

*Hiring Immediately*

AARYAH is a fast growing, women of color founded diamond bridal brand based in NYC’s diamond district featured in vogue, brides and more! We’re looking for a bridal selling specialist and client manager to lead bridal sales for the brand and be the point person for all client related inquires. This job will start as a part time job and if both parties are happy, ideally move into full time.



We’re looking for someone local to the NYC area who has experience in the fine jewelry and bridal space. A GIA diploma or certification is a plus but no required. We’re looking for someone who can commit to 25-30 hours a week to the brand. This job requires you to be in the showroom either Monday – Friday or Tuesday – Saturday.



Please e-mail us at info@aaryah.com with the subject line Bridal Selling Specialist



Description of work (but not limited too)

- Lead one-on-one sales appointments with our wonderful customers

- Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing client sales

- Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs

- Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team

- Respond to customer inquiries (in-person, phone, email, social media) quickly, providing assistance to clients that generates increased online/offline sales to achieve weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales goals

- Guide clients through the process of designing a ring, choosing a stone and finalizing the purchase

- Work efficiently to close sales while balancing customer satisfaction

- Educate and empower clients to feel confident in their fine jewelry purchase

- Be a team player and be ready to adapt as needed

- Oversee all aspects of the end to end sales and custom design process

- Help client visualize their ring with mood boards and then work successfully with our design and production team to meet customers deadlines

- Work with pricing team to quickly price and share diamond options

- Share diamond videos and images quickly to clients

- Maintain and nurture client relationship as main point of contact for all sales



Preferred credentials:

- Strong knowledge of fine jewelry techniques, setting types and construction techniques

- Keen eye for detail and high level of empathy and professionalism

- Ability to work proactively and think creatively in order to solve problems as they arise

- Tech savvy, honest, responsible, and reliable

- Strong organization skills and strong attention to detail

- High standard of interpersonal, written and very communication skills

- At least 6 months - 1 year of hands-on diamond jewelry experience

- Demonstrated ability of fully owning end-to-end client lifecycle

- Detail oriented and able to produce high-quality work in a fast-paced environment

- A high-energy self-starter with the motivation to work hard and manage projects to completion

- Must be able to come into the office

- Bachelors and/or GIA degree preferred



Compensation:

Pay: $20.00 - $25.00 per hour



Schedule:

- Monday to Friday

- Weekend availability



Supplemental pay types:

- Bonus pay

- Commission pay

- Monthly bonus

- Yearly bonus