Must Read: Boy Smells Launches Grace Jones Candle, The Future of Off-White

Photo: Courtesy of Boy Smells

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Boy Smells launches 'Grace' candle in collaboration with Grace Jones

The fragrance brand Boy Smells has a brand new collaboration candle with cultural icon Grace Jones. The candle, simply named 'Grace,' is intended to reflect Jones' contributions to queer culture and her "boundless identity," according to a statement. Fragrance notes include freesia, black pepper, cedarwood, rose and more, creating a balance between typically feminine and masculine scents. The 'Grace' candle is available now at BoySmells.com in 8.5-ounce ($46) and 27-ounce ($96) bottles. {Fashionista inbox}

The future of Off-White, post-Virgil

For September's special print issue of The Cut, Matthew Schneier breaks down Virgil Abloh's unique leadership and creative direction over his multiple brands and projects. As for what will happen next with his brand Off-White, Schneier says there are rumors that Abloh left plenty of ideas for the Off-White team to "riff profitably on for years to come." Meanwhile, LVMH had plans to acquire a majority of Off-White, and despite his unexpected passing, the company is still betting that it can make Off-White a billion-dollar business. {The Cut}

Photo: Courtesy of CUUP

Lauren Hutton stars in Cuup campaign

Intimates company Cuup just launched its new Supported by Cuup campaign featuring Lauren Hutton alongside other friends of the brand like Marquita Pring and Jess Willis. Shot in New York City, the imagery is intended to portray a sense of modern confidence, rooted in how comfortable and supported one feels in their "first layer." {Fashionista inbox}

The allure and mystery of Olaplex

For The New York Times, Courtney Rubin dives into the world of cult-followed hair company Olaplex, which in 2021 filed to go public and dethroned Dyson as the hottest hair company. Though beloved by many, the brand still has its critics, with many one-star reviews on Sephora's website referencing breakage. The New York Times interviewed multiple scientists to determine the legitimacy of these complaints, as well as the brand's own damage-correcting claims. Interestingly, many of the people who have formerly or presently played a large role in Olaplex's success declined to comment. {The New York Times}

How the newly-appointed creative director of Bally is reinventing the brand

For Business of Fashion, Lauren Sherman profiles Rhude founder, newly appointed Bally Creative Director and California native Rhuigi Villaseñor. With a re-engineered logo, Bally hopes that Villaseñor will attract a new and younger audience (specifically within Europe and the United States). Villaseñor's background includes being a collector and seller of vintage menswear, which he is utilizing in tandem with archival Bally references to inform his first ready-to-wear collection, debuting Sept. 24 during Milan Fashion Week. {Business of Fashion}

Teen Vogue announces Generation Next Class of 2022

On Thursday, Teen Vogue announced its Generation Next Class of 2022. A panel of judges selected six design students to participate in the fashion incubator program, where they receive mentorship from industry leaders. "After a year-long break, we are so excited to bring back Teen Vogue's mentorship program for young emerging designers," said Versha Sharma, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. "The finalists this year are all passionate about sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation in design, which are all values that we prioritize and try to amplify in the industry as much as possible." They will all showcase their work at the Teen Vogue Summit Nov. 12. {Teen Vogue}

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.