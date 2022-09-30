Must Read: Haider Ackermann to Design for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, the Women of 'Black Panther' Cover 'Elle' UK

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haider Ackermann will design the next Jean Paul Gaultier couture collection

Next in line to guest-design a Gaultier couture collection is none other than Haider Ackermann. Best known for his masterful tailoring and unique color wisdom, Ackermann most recently collaborated with Fila and his good friend Timothée Chalamet. The news comes a few months after Olivier Rousteing debuted his guest-designed collection for the label this past July. Ackermann's collection will be unveiled during the spring 2023 season of Paris Couture Week this coming January. {WWD}

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright cover 'Elle' UK

The stars of the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film appear on the October cover of Elle UK. The trio discusses the focus on female empowerment and community in the new film, with Letitia Wright saying, "We held each other up in ways that we didn't get to do before." The actors also expressed their intent to honor their late cast member Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role in the franchise, and passed away from cancer in 2020. Wright expressed, "We took all the love that we had for him and we put it into the film."{Elle UK}

Fenty Beauty announces nationwide TikTok talent-search competition

In celebration of the brand's five-year anniversary, Fenty Beauty is looking for the face of its 2023 campaign on TikTok. Winners will be featured in the upcoming campaign and be flown out to two brand events in 2023; they will also receive the full new collection upon launch, and be fully stocked with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance products for the year. The contest closes October 7, 2022, and official rules can be found on Fenty Beauty's website. {Fashionista inbox}

How sustainable designers can manage the pressures of the wholesale system

Although more retailers want to stock sustainable brands to keep up with consumer demand, small brand owners report difficulties stemming from retailers who want bigger collections, more colorways and more options. For sustainability-focused labels, navigating wholesale can be tough, especially for those who utilize deadstock fabric and scraps to create their products. {Business of Fashion}

Victoria Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc aim to shake up the brand

As Victoria Beckham, the brand, prepared for its Paris Fashion Week debut, Victoria Beckham, the designer, and Marie Leblanc, the CEO, discussed the label's new direction with Luke Leitch of Vogue Business. "We've spent the last few years putting this team and the plan together. I feel really lucky, as an independent brand, to be able to show in Paris," said Beckham. {Vogue Business}



Google introduces new shopping tools

On Wednesday, Google announced nine new shopping tools, intended to make it easier for emerging brands to be suggested alongside more established companies. The tools also aim to attract marketers away from platforms like Amazon. New features will include 3D products, stoppable looks and personalized shopping. {Glossy}

