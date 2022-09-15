Hailey Bieber and Wardrobe.NYC's New Collaboration Is a Minimalist's Dream Come True

Hailey Bieber for Wardrobe.NYC. Styling: Christine Centenera Photo: Courtesy of Wardrobe.NYC

Hailey Bieber's personal style has reigned as a mood-board favorite for many over the past few years, and now she is finally releasing a sure-to-be-coveted collection inspired by her very own closet.

The model and Rhode beauty mogul partnered with New York-based luxury label Wardrobe.NYC for a capsule of wardrobe essentials she designed in collaboration with designers Josh Goot and Christine Centenera.

For its first drop, launching Thursday, Sept. 15, you can shop 10 fall-ready pieces that fuse Bieber's signature style with nods to Wardrobe.NYC's signature codes. All of the collection's garments are sourced and made in Europe with Italian textiles and an emphasis on sleek tailoring, outerwear, "going-out" silhouettes and leisure.

Some standout pieces include the double-breasted HB Blazer and HB Coat, which both come with a protruding menswear-inspired shoulder and cocoon sleeve. There's also the HB Trouser that is worn low-waisted and adorned with voluminous pleated legs tapered to the ankle, and the HB Legging, a reinterpretation of Wardrobe.NYC's classic silhouette — this time fixed with a zip-fly closure and a tailored waist. For evening festivities, there's the HB Mini Dress that offers a body-hugging fit and revealing one-shoulder neckline. For evenings spent at home, there's the HB Track Top and Track Pant, plus cotton essentials like the HB Long Sleeve Tee and HB Ribbed Tank.

Customers can pick up a bundled four-piece wardrobe that includes the HB Blazer, HB Mini Dress, HB Long Sleeve Tee and choice of HB Trouser or HB Leggings for a total of $1,750. The eight-piece option adds the HB Coat, HB Track Top, HB Track Pant and HB Ribbed Tank for a total of $3,750. Items can also be purchased individually and sizes range from XXS through XL.

"I was drawn to Wardrobe.NYC because I've always loved building my own wardrobe based on the perfect essential pieces," said Bieber in an official press release.

Centenera added: "Hailey and I met many years ago, and went on to work together on various shoots. I've always admired her maturity, kindness, optimism and fresh outlook on fashion and life. Hailey has been a great supporter of the label and it felt natural to work together on her signature wardrobe."

Dressed by Wardrobe.NYC's Centenera, Bieber can be seen in the campaign and an accompanying series of the brand's "sequences" showcasing how the 25-year-old styles the pieces from the collaboration.

You can now shop Drop 1 of Hailey Bieber and Wardrobe.NYC's capsule collection exclusively online at Wardrobe.NYC. Check out Hailey Bieber sporting the capsule collection in more detail in the gallery below.

