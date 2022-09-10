The Best Looks From the 2022 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party

Harper's Bazaar brought back its appropriately-titled Icons Party on Friday night, and for its grand return to the New York Fashion Week circuit (the last one was in 2019), the magazine upped the ante by doubling up on the celebration: It linked up with Bloomingdale's, which is turning 150 this year, for a joint fête that brought out some of the most stylish and talked-about celebrities to the retailer's 59th Street flagship.

Dove Cameron arrived in an armor-like Balmain Fall 202 gown, while Drew Barrymore glided along the red carpet (and hugged friends) in a Christopher John Rogers cape over a Ralph Lauren high-neck blouse and tuxedo-inspired trousers. Ashley Graham repped emerging labels in Di Petsa, while Candice Huffine paid homage to iconic collections in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.

See all of our favorite celebrity looks from the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons party in the gallery below.

33 Gallery 33 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.