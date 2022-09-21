Harris Reed Is the New Creative Director of Nina Ricci

The 26-year-old designer is part of the new generation at the helm of a shifting landscape.

Harris Reed. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Harris Reed is officially the new creative director for French fashion house Nina Ricci, the brand announced on Wednesday. His first collection is set to come in "early 2023," per the announcement.

A graduate of Central Saint-Martins, the 26-year-old creative has cultivated a notable career from a young age: He designed the feathered headpiece on Beyoncé's July 2022 British Vogue cover, and was also tapped by Anna Wintour to dress Harry Styles for his own 2020 Vogue cover. It is Reed's gender-fluid design philosophies as a nonbinary creative (he has stated that he currently prefers "he/him" pronouns) and LGBTQ+ advocate that have arguably been most impactful in his work so far.

Rather than imposing "masculine" stereotypes onto the feminine form and calling it gender-fluid, the British-American designer has made a mark by reimagining what fluidity can be in his work. "Femininity" is also imposed on the masculine form, and both are intertwined across designs.

"I am honored to be joining The House of Nina Ricci, with its treasure chest full of glamour, history and power ready to be explored," Reed says in a company press release. "I am truly excited to challenge the landscape of what femininity means across Fashion and Beauty in such an iconic house."

Reed's appointment brings with it an air of reinvention and excitement for Nina Ricci, which was first established in 1932.

"Gender-fluid clothing has become a vessel to be taken in whatever way you see fit," Reed has told GQ. "I might wear the same blouse I made for Harry, and I might wear it in a very feminine and sweet and innocent way. Harry's onstage, chest fully out, sweating, rocking out. He really reclaims it for his own self."

Not only does Reed bring a fresh philosophy to how gender has historically been approached in fashion, but they also believe in seasonless presentations. Rather than being bound to the parameters of the industry, Reed has already showed their comfort in thinking beyond.

At the end of January, previous creative directors Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh announced they were stepping down after three and a half years. Their (near) three-length tenure matched that of previous creative director Guillame Henry and many others in the fashion industry.

Founded in 1932, Nina Ricci is an eponymous brand that began as a haute couture house, catering to the upper middle class in Paris. Over time, the brand became known for its signature perfumes, romantic dresses and silhouettes. Now with Reed at the forefront of creative, the house has an opportunity to create truly modern romantic fashion.

This story has been updated to include quote from Harris Reed.

