Great Outfits in Fashion History: Hayley Williams' Bow-Adorned Mini Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Since their debut back in 2005 with the album 'All We Know Is Falling,' Paramore has become a cultural phenomenon — who can forget the impact "Misery Business" had on society? And after going on five-year hiatus, the band has finally returned with their latest track "This Is Why."

It's fair to say that much of the rise of pop-punk and grunge-inspired fashion trends can be attributed to the band's lead singer Hayley Williams. Over the span of almost 20 (!) years, Williams' beloved style has usually included ripped tights, worn-out Dr. Martens and edgy graphic tees — but on rare occasions, she swapped out of her usual attire, like the night of the People's Choice Awards back in 2010, and those outfits were especially memorable.

While in Los Angeles, the "Only Exception" singer was captured on the red carpet donning a black, short-sleeved mini dress, embellished all over with raw-edge ribbon bows. The gown of choice, designed by L.A.-based designer Chelsea Rebelle, came with a structured skirt that protruded at the hips. Williams completed her "going-out" dress with a pair of black studded pumps and a gold chain tied at the neck — and of course, her signature vibrant orange hair color.

Paramore's Hayley Williams at the 2008 People's Choice Awards Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA

Bows, you'll recall, were a pretty big deal in the 2010s, and as we witness the resurgence of early-aughts fashion trappings, many have resurrected their affinity for the frilly adornments. Some current brands have even embedded bows into their brand DNA, including Shanghai-based label Shushu/Tong, Carolina Herrera and LoveShackFancy, to name just a few. With emerging "core" styles making their way on our radar, we're bound to see more bow-adorned silhouettes going forward, especially with balletcore now reigning as the must-watch trend of the year.

See how you can embody your inner Hayley Williams at your next outing with seven bow-embellished gowns, below.

