The Best Looks From the Magical 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere

Yes, the original Sanderson Sisters were in attendance.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

Sarah Jessica Parker is on a roll with sequels: After two "Sex and the City" films and one (Che Diaz-packed) HBO reboot, the actor's starring in the highly-anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2," which takes place almost 30 years after the original and sees all three Sanderson Sisters (Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy) return to Salem. 

On Tuesday, the cast — including, yes, Parker, Midler and Najimy, as well as "Gossip Girl" star Whitney Peak — walked down the purple carpet, displaying a parade of whimsical outfits to premiere the Disney+ movie. Parker wore a bewitching set from Armani Privé's Fall 2023 collection, featuring a delicately printed jacket with shaded flowers and overlaid sequin work plus a pair of loosely pleated pink trousers and fuchsia heels. Midler wore Christopher John Rogers, while Najimy rocked Tom Ford. Peak, meanwhile, came decked in Chanel.

See all of the best looks from the "Hocus Pocus 2" red carpet in the gallery below.

Hocus-pocus-premiere-best-dressed-9
Hocus-pocus-premiere-best-dressed-11
Hocus-Pocus-premiere-12
12
Gallery
12 Images

