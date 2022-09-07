Every September 2022 New York Fashion Week Event Open to the Public

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

New York Fashion Week is here once again. If you've always wanted to experience all the excitement, look no further than these fashion and beauty-led events that are open to the public. From discussion panels with industry experts to experiences in the metaverse, there's something for everyone to enjoy this season. Keep reading to learn how you can take part.

Afterpay x New York Fashion Week

Monday, Sept. 12 to Wednesday, Sept. 14

Afterpay, the official presenting partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, is opening up key shows to the broader public in a few different ways this season. The company worked with Kim Shui to hire models, stylists, photographers, hairdressers and makeup artists from social media; the brand also created a print using pixel submissions that will appear on the runway and will be minted into an NFT that'll be distributed to anyone who sent a pixel for the project. (The show will also take place at "an iconic New York City landmark," where passersby will be able to see the looks as they come out.) Then, Area, in partnership with Afterpay, will project videos of its Spring 2023 collection across New York City from Sept. 12 through 14.

The Bergdorf Spirit

Throughout Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Restaurant and Bar, 754 5th Ave

Enjoy themed cocktails at BG Restaurant and Goodman's Bar, inspired by your favorite designers' go-to beverages and created with downtown's Temple Bar. You can sip on a Kors Krush (Ketel One peach and orange blossom vodka, lemon juice, basil), Herrera Marigold (tequila blanco, suze gentian, honey, lime), the CJR (mezcal, dry vermouth, lemongrass, lime) and more during New York Fashion Week.

Bergdorf Goodman x Jacquemus

Throughout Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman, 754 5th Ave

Bergdorf Goodman is bringing Jacquemus' convenience store-style pop-up to the U.S. at the department store's installation space on the fifth floor. An exclusive eight-piece, all-black collection will be available to shop in store, along with an array of thirty handbags available in four exclusive colorways. The installation will remain open for three weeks.

Fairchild Archive at The Fairchild Museum

Friday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 10

AG Studios, 52 Walker Street

The Fairchild Museum will open a two-day exhibition at AG Studios at 52 Walker Street on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 that explores historical fashion, footwear and beauty moments through three immersive rooms, with audio experiences voiced by FMG editors and a virtual component in the WWD Metaverse, hosted with Digital Village. To RSVP, visit https://fairchildfashion.swoogo.com/museum.

IMG x The Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom

Saturday, Sept. 10 to Wednesday, Sept. 14

IMG and the Black in Fashion Council are bringing back their Discovery Showroom for emerging Black designers, and they're working with Mailchimp to create a shoppable pop-up that'll also be available online. This year's showroom lineup includes Ajovang, Atelier NDigo, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Kwame Adusei, Madame Adassa, Muehleder, Sammy B and Vavvoune.

La Bodega Baque

Saturday, Sept. 10 to Tuesday, Sept. 13

63 Spring Street

AwakeNY's Angelo Baque is working with UPS on an apparel collection and experience in celebration of Latinx creators and the small business community this New York Fashion Week. The pop-up will be titled "La Bodega Baque. You can make a reservation here.

NFT Keys to New York Fashion Week

Afterpay is also working with Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds to release limited-edition NFTs, each sold for $100. Depending on which designer key you purchase, you can redeem it for special edition merchandise and experience. The proceeds from the keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, a program that brings art and mentoring programs to children in underserved communities in NYC. You can buy them at Keys.NYFW.com.

New York Fashion Week: The Talks

Monday, Sept. 12

Spring Studios

As part of New York Fashion Week programming, Afterpay and IMG will host a panel titled "Navigating The New Phygital Age of Fashion and Art" on Sept. 12, led by Melanie McClain, Head of Community at P00LS. It'll be made available online after it wraps.

Revolve Gallery

Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11

375 10th Ave

Revolve will hold the second installment of its immersive, multi-brand installation, "Revolve Gallery," featuring brands such as Aya Muse, Kim Shui, Lita by Ciara, Remi x Revolve and more.

Vogue World

Monday, Sept. 12

Vogue is holding a live fashion show inspired by its global September issue, showcasing looks from the Fall 2022 collections of brands like Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Christopher John Rogers, Ralph Lauren and more. In-person ticket holders will have access to a street fair experience with newsstands and limited-edition items created in collaboration with some of the biggest names in fashion. There will also be a cinematic livestream available to Vogue Club members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Vogue.com.

Walker Fashion Experience

Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 12

Walker Hotel Tribeca

The Walker Hotel in Tribeca partnered with The Place to build an experiential, physical-meets-digital NYFW hub with virtual galleries and a live marketplace. There will also be daily keynote discussions by industry leaders, musical performances and farm-to-table chef tastings. Walker Hotel guests can receive VIP all-access tickets as part of their reservation during New York Fashion Week or purchase tickets for individual programming at www.theplacenow.com.

