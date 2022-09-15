IHPR Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

IHPR represents a variety of the leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, jewelry and beauty categories. We offer a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 10 hours of paid volunteer time per month, Summer Fridays and more. We value diversity, equality and inclusion within our team and in our work with our clients. To learn more about IHPR and our work, visit us on Instagram at @ihprteam.



We ask that only those candidates with the qualified experience listed below apply.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Secure strategic press coverage for clients including features and product editorials in traditional media (print and online media in national, regional and local outlets) as well as in alternative media outlets (blogs, podcasts, communities and panels);

● Maintain strong relationships with key editors and features writers across the business, lifestyle, and fashion space;

● Display a deep understanding of the lifestyle landscape from food and beverage, to home and design;

● Create strategic press plans for national and global brands as well as up-and-coming niche brands;

● Demonstrate forward-thinking strategic planning capabilities with creative ideation in community building, brand partnerships, activations and unique storytelling;

● Develop and coordinate logistics for targeted press events to support new launches, relationship building efforts, press presentations, and more;

● Oversee coordinators on daily account management duties, including developing recaps and agendas, as well as monthly status reports;

● Interface with clients for strategy meetings, all press opportunities, event logistics, overseeing sample traffic, media monitoring and reporting;

● Manage and execute media previews in NY office 2x per year;

● Strong abilities in story angle development, pitch writing, daily product placement and media tracking;

● Manage and mentor coordinators, as well as oversee intern programming;



REQUIREMENTS

● Minimum 3+ years experience at a PR agency or applicable lifestyle brand with proven experience in a managerial role;

● Superior knowledge of lifestyle/consumer media practices;

● An excellent track record in garnering top-tier coverage in print and digital media, as well as experience in brand/founder storytelling;

● Deep understanding of fashion and lifestyle trends and market;

● Must have ability to thrive in a fast paced, deadline oriented, high-energy environment with a positive attitude;

● Excellent prioritizing and time management skills with ability to manage multiple deadlines at one time.



To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@ihpr.us, subject line PR Manager.