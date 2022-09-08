Hi Fashionista! I'm India

If you would've told 18-year-old India that she would write an introduction post for Fashionista, I can guarantee she most definitely would've flipped out. At 22 years old, she's writing one as we speak and, yes, she's currently flipping the eff out.

I just started my first day on the job on Tuesday right ahead of fashion week and Emmy Award chaos (I know, who allowed this to happen?), but I'm geared up and ready to get the show on the road.

Being appointed on staff at Fashionista is a full-circle moment for me. As a clueless freshman in college from Memphis, Tenn., I spent hours stalking the site to get acquainted with all of my fashion knowledge and applied restlessly to many of the site's internship postings. Especially hailing from the South, I didn't have anyone around me that I knew who was interested in the industry or really supported my decision to be a journalist, so I'm forever grateful for Fashionista as it has served as my fashion encyclopedia. Now, I'm thrilled to be able to share my words and unhinged thoughts with you all.

Here's a little bit more about me. I transferred to New York City back in January 2019 and attended The New School, graduating over Zoom in Spring 2021 with a degree in Journalism and Design with a minor in Fashion Communications. Just two months after college, I landed my first job as the fashion writer for Nylon, working alongside the greats before me — former Fashionista editors Alyssa Vingan and Maria Bobila — for a little over a year. I've also freelanced and interned for a few publications over the years including Teen Vogue, Byrdie, V Magazine and more. As someone who has had it super hard growing up, I'm proud to say I'm finally living out my dreams — and this checks off as one of them.

To conclude, here are some random facts about me: I'm of Korean descent (and yes I can read, write, and speak it so don't be shy @ Korean readers, hmu!). Speaking of Korean culture, I absolutely love Blackpink and no I refuse to choose my bias. I'm also a huge Formula 1 fan (with Lewis Hamilton being my ultimate fave), and on the weekends when I'm not online, I enjoy doing pilates.

Feel free to connect with me on Instagram @indiajde and Twitter @india_roby. Now for my favorite part, let's get to shaking some sh*t up in here.

