Thirteen Lune's Inclusive Beauty Offering Will Expand Into 600 JCPenney Stores

The new shop-in-shops, filled with BIPOC-founded brands, replace the department-store chain's previous partnership with Sephora.
JCPenney Beauty Storefront real

After a successful run with 10 pilot locations, JCPenney is amplifying its in-store inclusive beauty partnership with Thirteen Lune to more than 600 stores nationwide, the retailers announced on Monday. 

Founded in 2020 by Nyakio Grieco, Thirteen Lune is a beauty commerce platform that strives toward inclusivity and economic equality by highlighting brands founded and owned by Black people and people of color. JCPenney first tested the partnership in October 2021, when the store opened the aforementioned 10 pilot locations. Less than a year later, it's ramping up its inclusive beauty efforts by 6,000% and simultaneously ending its brick-and mortar-relationship with Sephora.

"By creating a fully ownable beauty experience, JCPenney can quickly adapt and respond to our customers' wants and needs," the retail chain's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Michelle Wlazlo said via a press release. "Last year's preview launch allowed us to learn from our customers and evolve the JCPenney Beauty experience as it expands nationwide and online, making it unlike any other beauty retail experience."

Through the partnership, more than 250 beauty brands will be available to shop with about 65 of those being BIPOC-owned. The store's thousands of beauty associates and stylists will also receive training on product knowledge and varying beauty needs to best serve all customers. 

The partnership also extends to e-commerce, with the Thirteen Lune offering available online at JCPenney's website effective immediately.

In honor of this retail news, we've rounded up a handful of favorite products on offer from JCPenney Beauty and Thirteen Lune in the gallery below. Click through to see (and shop) them all.

