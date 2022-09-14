Jennifer Behr is seeking a Production/PD Coordinator in Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and knits. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.



We are seeking an energetic in-house Production/PD Coordinator. We are looking for someone who can work independently and be self-motivated, while still working within a fast-paced team environment. Ideal for someone with at least 2 years experience in domestic production and product development. This is a full time in person role. The individual in this role must be able to work daily at our studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and have the stamina to travel to and from our NYC factories on a regular basis.



Responsibilities include:

● Maintain and organize vendor color card, swatch and quality library for easy reference by all team members

● Maintain and organize all in house and external NYC vendor raw material stocks

● Assist with sourcing and ordering samples and materials for each new season

● Assist in the tracking and follow up on all POs with internal and external vendors

● Order production materials for inhouse team, production and sampling

● Partner with Design Assistant to maintain BOMs and spec sheets for all company product in production

● Entering new materials, vendors, and products into PLM system, keeping all price and contact info up to date

● Manage QC process from Factory to warehouse

● Manage Shipping process of finished product to warehouse

● Manage UPC generation/maintenance and warehouse compliance

● Maintain all production and development trackers for each season



Requirements:

● Excellent Excel, email communication, and general computer skills

● Sense of urgency is key, while working with extreme accuracy and attention to detail

● Minimum 2 years work experience in trim buying or domestic production or design – Jewelry and Accessory experience is a bonus for this role

● Strong follow-up skills and ability to maintain organized time & action calendar

● Have a finely tuned sense of quality and understanding of a luxury production standard

● Must be extremely organized, detail oriented, and able to multi-task



Summary and Application Instructions:

This position will report directly to the Director of Production. The individual in this role will be responsible for ensuring the success of the in house and external production and development programs, while prioritizing quality product above all else.



If interested, please email your resume to Helen.Bohuslavsky@Jenniferbehr.com



