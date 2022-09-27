Jisoo Is the Main Event at the Dior Spring 2023 Show

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

At this point, you probably know that Blackpink has the fashion industry in a chokehold, each member tapped as the ambassador of a major luxury brand: Lisa for Celine, Rosé for Saint Laurent, Jennie for Chanel, Jisoo for Dior. That makes Paris Fashion Week a particularly exciting time for Blinks, as it might mean seeing one of the girls sitting front row at the shows.

Sure enough, Kim Jisoo arrived at Christian Dior's Spring 2023 debut on Tuesday, looking breathtaking as per usual in a strapless black mini dress featuring a very-on-trend bubble hem. She accessorized with black ankle-strap heels and a Dior Mini Lady D-Lite Bag. The singer continued to pose for pictures as she was seated front row at the show.

Known as the visual of the group, Jisoo has been working with the house since March 2021, appearing in its beauty campaigns and attending its events across the globe. Her impact as a brand ambassador is extensive: According to WWD, a single Instagram post Jisoo made about Dior's Fall 2022 show generated a whopping $1.74 million in media value impact.

Jisoo was certainly in good company at the Spring 2023 show, seated next to fellow Dior ambassador Natalie Portman. Other celebrities in attendance included Shailene Woodley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike and South Korean singer Eunwoo.

See every look from Dior's Spring 2023 collection in the gallery below

