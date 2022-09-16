Julia Von Boehm Is Seeking Fall/Winter '22 Fashion & Styling Interns In New York, NY To Start ASAP

Julia Von Boehm is a fashion consultant and celebrity stylist based out of New York. Candidates must be available to start ASAP. Must have strong interest in styling, fashion and social media.

Applicants must be highly organized, detail oriented, eager to learn, willing to put in the work, excellent communication and multitasking skills. Office hours/ days vary greatly depending on the week and amount of projects happening at the time.



REQUIREMENTS

● Must be in school, receive school credit or recently graduated from college

● Availability of 3+ days weekly

● Excellent writing skills, Professional, Well-spoken and Organized

● Social Media savvy

● On set editorial/ADV campaign experience

● Familiar with Dropbox, Adobe Bridge, Google sheets

● Preference will be given to those with styling background

● MUST live in New York



RESPONSIBILITIES

● Help prep for shoots/fitting

● Sample Trafficking and returns

● Communicate with brands / PR’s

● On set assistance

● Administrative work (printing, organizing etc.)

● Social Media posting



To Apply: Please send your resume to olivia@juliavonboehm.com, subject line Fashion & Styling Internship.



juliavonboehm.com

@jvbcom