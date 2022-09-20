Skip to main content

Kim Kardashian Checks Out NYC In Balenciaga Credit Card Earrings

A new addition to the Kim Kardashian-Balenciaga Universe.
kim-kardashian-balenciaga-credit-card-earrings

Balenciaga muse Kim Kardashian has re-entered the press chat as she promotes season two of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. Not surprisingly, the reality star hit the New York pavement in head-to-toe Demna — including a classic gloved jersey top, shoes that are also pants, wrap-around sunglasses and, of course, the beloved Hourglass bag. One accessory, however, was a new addition to the Kim Kardashian-Balenciaga Universe (KKBU, for short): credit card earrings.

With a swift step into the "Good Morning America" studios in Times Square, the American Express Black card-reminiscent earrings swung to and fro just below Kardashian's slicked-back up-do. 

The jewelry comes from Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show, which included a wide range of credit-card motifs on several ready-to-wear pieces. Button-up blouses featuring Balenciaga-fied Mastercard logos on the breast pocket were accompanied by company key cards draped around models' necks by lanyards. The collection drew inspiration from '80s workplace fashion and power dressing, incorporating plenty of wide- and structured-shoulder silhouettes. 

Looks from Balenciaga's Spring 2020 collection.

This satirical take on corporate America and consumerism has been a common theme throughout Balenciaga's recent presentations, culminating in $2,000 leather trash bags for Fall 2022. Demna summed up his desire to create the controversial, often eccentric pieces in a recent interview with WWD, saying, "I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?"

How long before Kardashian is spotted carrying one?

