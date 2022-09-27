Skip to main content

These Little Diamond-and-Gold Studs Can Just Live in Your Ears Forever

They're now one with me.
Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

I'm not a big jewelry person. While I appreciate jewelry and love the look of a touch of sparkle and shine here and there, putting on jewelry just feels like one step too many when getting ready for the day. That's why I love a piece that I never have to take off (which means I never have to put it back on). Earring-wise, these delicate studs from Los Angeles-based brand Kinn are perfect for that.

I've been wearing them pretty much nonstop since I got them. I sleep in them. I shower in them. They're basically part of me now. And for solid gold and diamonds (albeit very small ones), they're a pretty great price point.

