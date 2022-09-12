Skip to main content

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Expands Wellness Empire With Gummy Supplement Brand Lemme

The company's mission is to offer "clean" gummy vitamins backed by clinical research.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker for Lemme.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker for Lemme.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's wellness empire is expanding. 

On Monday, she announced the launch of Lemme, a "new vitamin and supplement brand with innovative science-backed formulations that are delicious, clean and packaged in 100% post consumer-recycled materials," per a press release. 

Kardashian Barker has dabbled in wellness products in the past via collaborations between her platform Poosh and brands like Liquid I.V., Goop, Saje, Alka Glam, Vital Proteins and Hora, but Lemme is the first independent direct-to-consumer venture in the space for her. (Notably, husband Travis Barker is also involved in the supplements biz via Barker Wellness Co., which sells CBD gummies, along with tinctures, bath bombs and pain relief balms.)

Described as "the culmination of Kourtney's decades-long passion for health and wellness," the brand's mission is to offer "clean" vitamins and supplements backed by clinical research, according to the release. It will be sold direct-to-consumer online beginning on Sept. 27.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The debut Lemme product lineup.

The debut Lemme product lineup.

At launch, Lemme's offerings span three SKUs: Lemme Matcha (a blend of matcha, CoQ10 and vitamin B 12 to "promote energy metabolism and aid in the conversion of food into energy"), Lemme Chill (which contains KSM-66 and ashwagandha "to support reduced stress, healthy cortisol levels and reduce stress-related food cravings") and Lemme Focus (a mix of vitamin B12, lion's mane, MCT oil and cognizin citicoline "to support focus, concentration and attention"). Each product will retail for $30.

As for the brand name, Kardashian Barker told WSJ. Magazine in an exclusive interview: "I couldn't think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we'd say all the time, 'Lemme focus on this.' Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads." 

Lemme will be available exclusively online at lemmelive.com on Sept. 27.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

trinity-mouzon-wofford-promo
Beauty

Golde Founder Trinity Mouzon Wofford Wants to Bring Inclusivity and Accessibility to Wellness

"We wanted to strip away a lot of the concepts around wellness that tend to involve guilt."

By Stephanie Saltzman
rootine-vitamins-promo
Beauty

The Next Generation of Wellness Brands Is Using DNA to Create Hyper-Customized Supplements

This is as personalized as it gets.

By Jessica DeFino
khloe-kardashian
Beauty

Khloé Kardashian Is Also Launching a Cosmetics Line

It's official: The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan is koming for your beauty kollection.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Founder-Trinity Mouzon-promo
Beauty

Buzzy, Beloved Wellness Brand Golde Launches at Target

The company, which has seen massive growth in the past few years, will also introduce three new SKUs as part of its debut with the retailer.

By Stephanie Saltzman