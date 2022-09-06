Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Boohoo Debut 'Sustainable' Collection, Jennifer Lawrence Covers 'Vogue'

Photo: Courtesy of Boohoo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker partners with Boohoo

Debuting a new last name and a project, Kourtney Kardashian Barker is the newest ambassador of Boohoo, collaborating with the fast-fashion retailer two capsule collections "that have been created in tandem with a journey of investigation into opportunities for creating a more sustainable fashion future," per the press release. "When Boohoo first approached me [...] I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet," she said in a statement. "Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts." The first limited-edition, 46-piece capsule will launch this month as Boohoo's first collection featuring vintage pieces and garments made from recycled fibers. {Fashionista inbox}

Jennifer Lawrence is the October cover star of Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence wears Dior and opens up about her new production company, Excellent Cadaver, and its soon-to-be-released film "Causeway" for the latest issue of Vogue. She also reflects on motherhood, trying to forgive her family for their politics, and the impacts of legislation (or lack thereof) in her own life and beyond. {Vogue}

Kim Kardashian bares all for Interview

For the magazine's September issue, editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg profiles "the most famous woman in the nation" to learn more about what's behind the "American Dream." The pair discuss Kim's new life as a blonde, her obsession with true-crime podcasts, and "being realistic" about climate change. The star also touches on her new career in law and advocacy work, her new Balenciaga campaign and being a mom to her four children. {Interview}

Photo: Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair

Black Fashion Fair launches exclusive fashion drops

Antoine Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair, is curating exclusive fashion drops for shopping app NTWRK. The first collection, launching Sept. 9 during Hubspot's Inbound event, will feature new designs by Antoine Manning and Nicole Zizi. All proceeds will be donated to Black Fashion Fair's partnership with the Brooklyn Sewing Academy, a program dedicated to addressing systemic issues in the design industry. {Fashionista inbox}

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to launch own house of brands

The sisters who achieved massive fame on TikTok are looking to grow their business by creating their own house of brands. D'Amelio Brands plans to launch with a women's footwear collection and skin-care line by the end of this year. Their father, Marc D'Amelio, will run the company in hopes of bringing the influencers' brand deals in-house. "We feel it's the next step for them," Marc D'Amelio said of his daughters. "There's an opportunity for us to do things for ourselves. That's where this comes from." Only time will tell if they can turn their nearly 400 million followers across platforms into customers. {Bloomberg/Business of Fashion}

