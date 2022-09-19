LAPOINTE Is Seeking A Production & Product Development Intern In New York, NY

LAPOINTE is looking for an Intern that has interest in learning more about the Development and Production process as a whole. You will work simultaneously with both departments throughout your internship experience. For first hand experience on fabric development, fit development, tech packs, factory communication, sourcing, organization and communication.



Requirements:

• Prior internship experience is expected

• Strong organizational skills

• Positive Attitude

• Confident in pattern making, hand sewing & machine sewing

• Must be able to commit to at least 2 days a week (until the end of the semester)

• Must be vaccinated with proof of vaccination



Responsibilities:

• Assisting with process for Production & Development simultaneously

• Prep cut tickets, pull fabric, and assist in launching at factories for both Production & Development

• Assisting in quality control at factories for Production

• Assist in packaging and shipping for Production

• Assist during collection prep; alterations, castings and Market appointments

• Assist with factory communication and Midtown errands

• Source fabrics, trims, notions, etc. within Midtown…

• Assist in managing the fabric inventory for both Development & Production

• Maintain seasonal binders & organization for each team

• Set up for all fittings & manage the “fit kit”

• Assisting with hand sewing of embroideries, fabric repairs, etc.

• Maintain proto & sample cleanliness between Production & Development and Sales & PR

• Keeping studio organized



Contact: customercare@shoplapointe.com Attn: Claire