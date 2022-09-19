LAPOINTE Is Seeking A Production & Product Development Intern In New York, NY
LAPOINTE is looking for an Intern that has interest in learning more about the Development and Production process as a whole. You will work simultaneously with both departments throughout your internship experience. For first hand experience on fabric development, fit development, tech packs, factory communication, sourcing, organization and communication.
Requirements:
• Prior internship experience is expected
• Strong organizational skills
• Positive Attitude
• Confident in pattern making, hand sewing & machine sewing
• Must be able to commit to at least 2 days a week (until the end of the semester)
• Must be vaccinated with proof of vaccination
Responsibilities:
• Assisting with process for Production & Development simultaneously
• Prep cut tickets, pull fabric, and assist in launching at factories for both Production & Development
• Assisting in quality control at factories for Production
• Assist in packaging and shipping for Production
• Assist during collection prep; alterations, castings and Market appointments
• Assist with factory communication and Midtown errands
• Source fabrics, trims, notions, etc. within Midtown…
• Assist in managing the fabric inventory for both Development & Production
• Maintain seasonal binders & organization for each team
• Set up for all fittings & manage the “fit kit”
• Assisting with hand sewing of embroideries, fabric repairs, etc.
• Maintain proto & sample cleanliness between Production & Development and Sales & PR
• Keeping studio organized
Contact: customercare@shoplapointe.com Attn: Claire