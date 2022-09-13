Latto Dominates the Spring 2023 Front Rows at Her First New York Fashion Week

Latto at the Sergio Hudson dinner during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA/Courtesy of Sergio Hudson

Every New York Fashion Week, as we run across SoHo and the rest of the city to catch the hottest shows, we also find ourselves enamored with the looks of those attending. The front row is usually where you see celebrities and editors decked out in their most over-the-top, glamorous or classic outfits, and every season a new star emerges from the pack. For Spring 2023, that rising force has definitely been Latto.

The BET Award-winning Atlanta-born rapper — who's behind hits like "Big Energy," "It's Givin" and "B*tch From Da Souf" — has been attending some of the week's most coveted shows and events, and has even performed at key parties, stunting everywhere she goes.

A sleek cutout dress flaunting her curves. A luminescent lavender silk gown, belted at the waist. Vibrant floral patterns, taking notes from daisies. It's not just her clothes either: From blonde brows to blue lids, her makeup looks are making us want to try new things with our brushes. Each look in its entirety is unapologetically bold. Latto is unafraid to dazzle in a room full of fashion mavens, celebrities and cultural icons.

At her first fashion week ever, Latto's been on a roll in eye-catching looks from designers like Sergio Hudson, Mônot and Tommy Hilfiger. We're excited for all the rest she's cooking up... musically and fashion-wise.

See all of Latto's appearances at New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

