Skip to main content

Lil Nas X's First Beauty Campaign Is Finally Here

The "Industry Baby" rapper is seen wearing YSL Beauty's brand new lipstick.
Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty

In just four short years, Lil Nas X has already risen to Grammy-winning fame and his online presence keeps the internet alive. As of late, it seems the rapper is keeping busy in the worlds of fashion and beauty. Following his runway debut for Coach's New York Fashion Week show and (a performance at Vogue World) just last week, he's officially checked yet another accomplishment off his resumé.

Back in August, the 23-year-old was appointed as YSL Beauty's latest U.S. Ambassador, and his first-ever makeup campaign with the brand has finally debuted. In a newly-released clip, Lil Nas X can be seen dancing and walking through the desert while applying skin tint, mascara and shimmery eyeshadow. He makes it to a vanity stacked with the brand's newest lipstick, The Bold, and applies a bold (duh) red color to his lips, followed by a spritz of Y Le Parfum.

Priced at $39 and coming in 12 coveted hues, YSL Beauty's latest lip formula is dubbbed its "most innovative formula" and comes highly pigmented with a buildable shine finish. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The "Montero" musician also dropped a hidden gem in the new campaign — an unreleased song serves as the theme so. 

"And the category is @yslbeauty #yslbeautypartner," Lil Nas X writes in a recent Instagram post.

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Style

Jessica Chastian's New YSL Beauty Campaign Is Here

After closing out 2013 with a December Vogue cover -- her first for the magazine -- Jessica Chastain is starting off the new year with an equally stunning YSL beauty campaign.

By Alyssa Vingan Klein
hp-lil-nas-x-wrangler-collaboration-collection
News

Wrangler Is Finally Cashing In on Lil Nas X's Booty

The "Old Town Road" rapper just released a limited-edition collection with the All-American brand.

By Maria Bobila
lisa-eldridge-promo
Beauty

Lisa Eldridge Is Finally Launching Her First Beauty Line

The YouTube tutorial megastar's forthcoming lipstick range marks her debut solo makeup venture.

By Stephanie Saltzman
naomi-campbell-nars
Beauty

In Her First-Ever Beauty Campaign, Naomi Campbell Is the New Face of Nars

It's about damn time, beauty industry.

By Stephanie Saltzman