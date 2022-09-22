Lil Nas X's First Beauty Campaign Is Finally Here

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty Photo: Courtesy of YSL Beauty

In just four short years, Lil Nas X has already risen to Grammy-winning fame and his online presence keeps the internet alive. As of late, it seems the rapper is keeping busy in the worlds of fashion and beauty. Following his runway debut for Coach's New York Fashion Week show and (a performance at Vogue World) just last week, he's officially checked yet another accomplishment off his resumé.

Back in August, the 23-year-old was appointed as YSL Beauty's latest U.S. Ambassador, and his first-ever makeup campaign with the brand has finally debuted. In a newly-released clip, Lil Nas X can be seen dancing and walking through the desert while applying skin tint, mascara and shimmery eyeshadow. He makes it to a vanity stacked with the brand's newest lipstick, The Bold, and applies a bold (duh) red color to his lips, followed by a spritz of Y Le Parfum.

Priced at $39 and coming in 12 coveted hues, YSL Beauty's latest lip formula is dubbbed its "most innovative formula" and comes highly pigmented with a buildable shine finish.

The "Montero" musician also dropped a hidden gem in the new campaign — an unreleased song serves as the theme so.

"And the category is @yslbeauty #yslbeautypartner," Lil Nas X writes in a recent Instagram post.

Lil Nas X for YSL Beauty Photo: Courtesy of YSL Beauty

