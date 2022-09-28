Must Read: Loewe Names K-Pop Girl Group NMIXX Ambassadors, Harry Styles' Pleasing Launches Makeup

Plus, Away updates its designer collection, featuring the work of three talents.

South Korean girl group NMIXX. Photo: Justin Shin/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Loewe names K-pop girl group NMIXX as global brand ambassadors

With a photo of the performers dressed in the latest pieces, Loewe announced South Korean pop group NMIXX as its global brand ambassadors. The girl group debuted in February 2022 and has quickly risen among the pop ranks, known for their charisma and stage performances and garnering a global fan base. Its members — Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin — are Loewe's first-ever brand ambassador group. {Loewe}

Harry Styles' Pleasing brand collaborates with designer Marco Ribeiro on first makeup collection

When Harry Styles launched Pleasing in 2021, he did so with only skin-care and nail products — though the singer called it a "life" brand, wanting to offer "joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries." In its latest product drop, Pleasing is now offering makeup for the first time, with new nail colors and two logo hoodies created in collaboration with Brazilian-born designer Marco Ribeiro. Styles has been a fan of Ribeiro for years, wearing his designs in editorials and on album cover art. When he started discussing potential collaborations for Pleasing, Styles said that Ribeiro was first to come to mind. {Vogue}

Away's latest designer capsule features Palomo Spain, Vaquera and Ashish

Fashion-favorite luggage company Away partnered with three talents for its latest designer collection. Palomo Spain, Vaquera and Ashish are the latest to add their mark to Away's core carry-on and sling bag silhouettes. The collection will be available on the luggage company's website and retail stores starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, with pieces ranging from $155 to $296. {Fashionista inbox}

