Skip to main content

Must Read: Loewe Names K-Pop Girl Group NMIXX Ambassadors, Harry Styles' Pleasing Launches Makeup

Plus, Away updates its designer collection, featuring the work of three talents.
South Korean girl group NMIXX. 

South Korean girl group NMIXX. 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Loewe names K-pop girl group NMIXX as global brand ambassadors

With a photo of the performers dressed in the latest pieces, Loewe announced South Korean pop group NMIXX as its global brand ambassadors. The girl group debuted in February 2022 and has quickly risen among the pop ranks, known for their charisma and stage performances and garnering a global fan base. Its members — Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin — are Loewe's first-ever brand ambassador group. {Loewe}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Harry Styles' Pleasing brand collaborates with designer Marco Ribeiro on first makeup collection

When Harry Styles launched Pleasing in 2021, he did so with only skin-care and nail products — though the singer called it a "life" brand, wanting to offer "joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries." In its latest product drop, Pleasing is now offering makeup for the first time, with new nail colors and two logo hoodies created in collaboration with Brazilian-born designer Marco Ribeiro. Styles has been a fan of Ribeiro for years, wearing his designs in editorials and on album cover art. When he started discussing potential collaborations for Pleasing, Styles said that Ribeiro was first to come to mind. {Vogue}

Away's latest designer capsule features Palomo Spain, Vaquera and Ashish

Fashion-favorite luggage company Away partnered with three talents for its latest designer collection. Palomo Spain, Vaquera and Ashish are the latest to add their mark to Away's core carry-on and sling bag silhouettes. The collection will be available on the luggage company's website and retail stores starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, with pieces ranging from $155 to $296. {Fashionista inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Emma Corrin on the carpet of the 2022 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
News

Must Read: Emma Corrin Covers 'Vogue,' Cosmopolitan Profiles K-Pop Girl Group, Twice

Plus, the next challenges for personalized beauty brands.

By Brooke Frischer
harris reed new head of nina ricci
News

Harris Reed Is the New Creative Director of Nina Ricci

The 26-year-old designer is part of the new generation at the helm of a shifting landscape.

By Andrea Bossi
harry-styles-dazed-motorcycle-promo
Beauty

Harry Styles Just Launched the Only Celebrity Beauty Brand We're Actually Excited About

By Stephanie Saltzman
sofia-richie-clothing-line
News

Must Read: Sofia Richie to Launch Fashion Label, Puma Reports Record First-Quarter Sales

Plus, Reformation lands on Net-a-Porter.

By Dara Prant