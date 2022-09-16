LOLA Is Seeking An Office Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

About LOLA

LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries. Based in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and Stockholm, we are now seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Office Intern to assist us in our NY office 2-3 days a week.



Responsibilities

- Maintain appearance of office, kitchen, and storage area throughout the week

- Routinely stock refrigerator, pantry and office supplies

- Order working meals for employees as needed

- Facilitate deliveries and messengers as they come in, directing to the appropriate person

- Assist with social media, website updates, and image archiving

- Assist with various administrative tasks, such as managing document templates and researching new tools and applications



Ideal Candidate

Ideal candidates are proactive, detail oriented, and have excellent organizational skills. We are looking for candidates who demonstrate great initiative and bring a fresh point of view into our office space.



Requirements

- Must be available 2-3 days per week

- Must be NY based

- Must be proficient in Google Workspace, especially Google Drive and Google Sheets

- Knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Suite is a plus, but not required

- Minimum internship period is 2-3 months



Internship Details

- Paid Internship

- Minimum Work Period: 2-3 months

- Minimum Workdays: 2-3 days / week



Location

- New York, NY



Start Date

- ASAP



To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to careers@lolaproduction.com