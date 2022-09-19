Here's What You Missed Over the Weekend at London Fashion Week

Many were unsure of how London Fashion Week would unfold this season given the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As the country went into national mourning, fashion week soldiered on respectfully. Although some tentpole shows like Burberry and Raf Simons were canceled, the lineup remained strong with brands like JW Anderson and Christopher Kane leading the pack.

Across the pond, an eclectic mix of creative effervescence lit up the runways this past weekend, despite the somber context. In case you missed it, read on for quick recap featuring some of the most noteworthy looks, from special tributes to the Queen, to underwater humor at JW Anderson, to decadent beauty at Simone Rocha.

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Daniel W Fletcher Spring 2023 Photo: Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images

While parties were banned for the season, runway shows were still scheduled, but paid special tributes to the late monarch. At Daniel W Fletcher, the show began with a minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II, followed by a largely dark-hued collection.

Under the Sea with JW Anderson

JW Anderson Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

Who said fashion couldn't have a sense of humor? JW Anderson's Spring 2023 runway collection features bin bag dresses knotted at the shoulder printed with images of pet fish. Could that be where Nemo was hiding the entire time?

Pretty Florals Chez Erdem

Erdem Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

Clothes don't always have to be subversive or controversial; sometimes it can just be plain pretty. This was the case at Erdem's Spring 2023 show, which featured a plethora of dreamy dresses inspired by the world of art restoration and garment under-structures, which are used in historical costume conservation processes.

Veils at Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

In need wedding inspiration? Simone Rocha's Spring 2023 collection has got you covered. From tiered tulle blazers to entire wedding gown ensembles enveloped in tulle, the collection is a display of beautiful silhouettes with a utilitarian twist.

Y2K trend soldiers on

KNWLS Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Y2K looks are back in full swing. Unsurprisingly, runways at London Fashion Week featured plenty of 2000s-inspired looks, including the KNWLS collection, which is the perfect combination of edgy grunge aesthetic with a touch of nostalgia.

Emily Ratajkowski Walks Nensi Dojaka

Nensi Dojaka Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

In addition to JW Anderson, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted walking the runway for buzzy designer Nensi Dojaka this London Fashion Week. The brand's sophisticated sexiness is a perfect match for the model, who is known for leaning into her sensuality. For the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a well-engineered bra-dress with delicate trimmings.

Christopher Kane's body of work (Literally)

Christopher Kane Spring 2023 Photo: Imaxtree

You can count on Christopher Kane to surprise us every season. For his Spring 2023 collection, Kane gave us an explicit anatomy lesson. The clear vinyl dress above features an unconventional use of imagery, with cutouts of roses and an anatomical diagram of the human arm.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.