The Return of the Long Denim Skirt Has Been Confirmed at New York Fashion Week

Spotted on the streets of New York at on the Spring 2023 runways.

Photo: Imaxtree

You live long enough, you see trends come in, out and back again. The moment you start noticing a specific era reenter the sartorial zeitgeist, the countdown begins for when that one item you associate the most with that time — one that maybe you cast aside, that you swore you'd never revisit — is considered "cool" again. Well, however many years later, the time has come for the long denim skirt to get the nostalgia-makes-everything-feel-chic treatment.

At New York Fashion Week, we're seeing designers and showgoers embrace denim skirts calf-length or longer for Spring 2023, styling them with white shirting and cropped cardigan knits (at Altuzarra), with belly exposing tops (at Marni) or with matching denim jackets (at Ulla Johnson). 

To be fair, the writing's been on the wall: Brands/arbiters-of-cool Khaite, Frame and Ganni have released their own takes on the style, updating it for 2022 with strategic slits and considered structure. Clearly, this reintroduction is going well, because we've spotted a fair share of long denim skirts in street style, too. 

NYFW Spring 2023 Street Style Trend Denim Maxi 3
It's official: The denim maxi skirt is back and better than ever. See how it's featured on the Spring 2023 runways in the gallery below.

Marni S23 052
Altuzarra S23 010
Ulla Johnson S23 019
Don't sleep on the trend — shop some of our favorite long denim skirts now, in the gallery below.

Khaite Charlene Denim Skirt, $440
Ganni x Levi's Maxi Skirt, $325
Frame Le Italien Maxi Skirt, $140 (from $340)
