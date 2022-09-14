Skip to main content

Maisie Wilen Wants You to Digitally Manipulate Its Spring 2023 Collection

The designer looked to CGI and special effects to create the new clothes.
maisie-wilen-runway-ss23

If there's one thing Maisie Wilen has made clear, it's that she loves the overlap between technology and fashion. 

Continuing the brand's narrative of a future digital world, Wilen's Spring 2023 collection is designed to be digitally manipulated. The use of motion-capture markers applied directly onto the garments and models' faces, as well as CGI techniques, allows consumers to enjoy a never-ending evolution of the design process. The patterns, conceived using AI image generator DALL-E, also feature lens flares, which the show notes say embody the "surreal, vividly distorted products of the methods referenced." 

The tech influence didn't stop there. Before the show began, guests were seated in a fully green-lit room, allowing for further distortion of the environment, which the notes explained to be inspired by movie-making. Just prior to the models coming out to the runway, lights spanning every corner of the room flickered erratically, exaggerating the already warped perception the audience would have from the set and outfits.

ss23-maisie-wilen-look-10

Beyond the digitally-influenced compositions, there are more of the skintight, patterned jersey pieces now synonymous with the brand, as well as plenty of dress-and-pant combinations (a nostalgic return to 2010s fashion) for Spring 2023. Maisie Wilen is also debuting its first men's pieces, reworking brand staples like the Nebula trousers and Muscle Beach Tank. (These styles will be offered in women's sizing, as well as loose-fitting options.) 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The show further solidified the fascination Wilen has with phygital fashion. The presentation was a clear, straight-line evolution from last season's floor-to-ceiling screens featuring models, of which guests could zoom in and out to closely examine even the smallest of threads and cuts on garments. Wilen is happily opening the door for a future of metaverse style and malleable looks — and keeping the fashion industry constantly on its toes.

View the full collection in the gallery below:

ss23-maisie-wilen-look-25
ss23-maisie-wilen-look-1-hari-nef
ss23-maisie-wilen-look-2
25
Gallery
25 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

altuzarra spring 2023 53
Fashion Week

At Altuzarra, Hypnotic Prints and a Major 'It Bag' Contender for Spring

I would like one of these baguette-inspired bags right now, please.

By Dhani Mau
eckhaus-latta-texture Cropped
Fashion Week

Eckhaus Latta's Spring Collection Is a Fabric Lover's Heaven

Some of fashion's most interesting models walked its runway.

By Angela Wei
victor glemaud spring 2023 look 9
Fashion Week

Victor Glemaud Fashions Clothing Into Joy at the Rockefeller Rink

Though the collection was limited to four colors, the looks were fearless — and will definitely stick on our minds.

By Andrea Bossi
Christian Siriano Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week 48
Fashion Week

Christian Siriano Invokes 'the Greats' for Spring 2023

Shown in Elizabeth Taylor's former townhouse, the collection draws from the legacies of Hollywood icons like Katharine Hepburn, Marlene Dietrich and Bianca Jagger.

By Ana Colón